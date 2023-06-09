(Clarinda) -- Efforts continue to KMAland to give missing veterans' remains a final resting place.
For the past few years, the Missing in America Project has worked with nursing homes and historical societies across Iowa to locate and identify remains of veterans, and to provide military honors buried with such a service. Colleen Homan is MIAP's Iowa assistant coordinator. Homan discussed her organization's efforts in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show."
"There's a law that says you have to wait 180 days," said Homan. "You have to try and find if there's any family. So far in Iowa, the unclaimed remains found to date is 187, the services held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery is 53, spouses that were eligible were 5, and there were actually 4 families that came forward. It was like, 'oh, my gosh, we didn't know where grandpa ended up.' That's just awesome when families can come forward and claim."
For Homan, the effort has deep meaning. She says it's important to give departed veterans the honors they deserve.
"I come from a military family," she said. "It's just unfortunate that these men and women are displaced from families--and nobody should be left on the shelf. It's unfortunate. I'm retired now, so I'm doing it full time with some of my other projects. But, they were promises when they signed up."
Homan's efforts recently came to fruition in Page County, where the remains of 18 veterans were found in the former Clarinda MHI Cemetery. Now, Homan says her organization is raising money for new cemetery markers for the identified remains.
"One is a Spanish-American War (veteran)," said Homan. "There's Civil War, World War I, World War II. We can get the little metal circular emblem from the American Legion, but they don't last with the wind and the weather. So, we're trying to raise money--we're nonprofit, and we have no money--to get a bronze plaque. We've pretty much, 95%, got permission for that to be placed over the existing marker, because the V-A will not give you a marker if there's already one there."
In many cases, Homan says the existing markers are in poor condition. Anyone wishing to contribute to the new markers can contact Colleen Homan at 515-745-3914, or email Colleenhoman58@gmail.com.
A complete listing of the remains discovered at the Clarinda MHI Cemetery is published here:
You can hear the full interview with Colleen Homan here: