(Plattsmouth) -- A Plattsmouth woman who had been reported missing was found dead Sunday.
According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, 68-year-old Patricia Lanam, who has dementia, was reported missing and last seen in Plattsmouth Friday night. Authorities say officers began investigation the case Saturday morning and the Nebraska State Patrol issued a missing, endangered advisory. During the search, police say officers responded to a residence near the 300 block of North 5th Street in Plattsmouth around 5 p.m. Sunday where Lanam was located outside in a back yard deceased.
Authorities say Lanam's death was from medical conditions along with being outside in the "extreme cold temperatures at the time of her disappearance." Police say no suspicious activity was involved.
The Plattsmouth Fire Department, Plattsmouth EMS, and the Cass County Emergency Management Agency assisted the police department in the search efforts.