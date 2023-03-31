(Avoca) -- A missing woman's body was discovered in Shelby County Thursday.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says the body of Eden Shaeffer was found dead after her car was discovered in a rural area north of Avoca. Authorities say Pottawattamie County law enforcement assisted in searching the general area Wednesday night and found nothing. The Sheriff's Office says the search then resumed Thursday morning and officers from Avoca later found Shaeffer's body.
Authorities say there were no indications of foul play. Shaeffer's body was taken to the state lab for an autopsy.