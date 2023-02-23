(Rock Port) -- As wind energy development continues to grow, the Missouri Department of Conservation plans to study the potential impacts wind turbines could have on bald eagles and other birds.
That's why the department is partnering with Conservation Science Global and the Renewable Energy Wildlife Institute on a research project in Atchison County to understand better the correlation and possible collisions between the birds and wind turbines in northwest Missouri. Janet Haslerig is an Avian Biologist with the Department of Conservation. Haslerig tells KMA News the project will involve capturing four adult bald eagles and four eaglets and placing GPS tags on them.
"We want to look to see how eagles move across the landscape during the various stages of their life and if there are negative interactions with these wind facilities," said Haslerig. "We're just trying to answer some of those questions -- the when, where, why, and how of the movement of the bald eagles through the turbines."
The Department of Conservation is funding the research project due to a Public Service Commission settlement with Ameren Missouri on the Atchison Renewable Energy Center. Haslerig says the state's northwest corner also serves well for the study due to the number of wind turbines in multiple counties.
"The northwest region of the state has a lot of wind turbines in the area," said Haslerig. "So, we thought that would be a great opportunity to deploy these GPS tags on bald eagles to get a better understanding where we have a high density of wind turbines in the state."
Haslerig adds the northwest region also has a decent population of bald eagles.
"We know we've got quite a few nests in that particular area and we're just trying to answer some of those unanswerable questions right now because we don't have a lot of research along those lines," she said. "We're asking 'what does that interaction look like,' and with that interaction, can we do a better job of placing those turbines on the landscape."
Haslerig says one adult eagle has already been tagged, and the remaining adults and eaglets will be tagged by May of this year. She adds the GPS devices will be able to provide detailed information on the bird's flight patterns over the next few years.
"It's going to transmit information every five seconds, and provide information on the bird's location, the flight speed, altitude, and direction of movement," Haslerig explained. "So we're going to get a lot of information hopefully over a three-to-five year period as to the movement of these eight birds throughout the northwest region and the state as well."
She says the study results could help guide the best locations for future wind turbines to reduce the number of collisions. Haslerig also thanked the several landowners in the county for their cooperation in allowing the department to tag and capture the eagles. For more information on the ongoing project, contact Haslerig at 573-751-4115 or janet.haslerig@mdc.mo.gov.