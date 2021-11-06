(St. Joseph)-- The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned road work in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of November 8 – 14.
To view all road closures and planned roadwork visit the traveler information map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.
Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. The following counties in KMAland will be affected.
Atchison County
Routes D, E, U, & V – Resurfacing project through November. This includes intermittent CLOSURES for pavement repairs. Some work will be completed in Spring 2022. (Herzog Contracting Corp.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs
I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation * (Phillips Hardy, Inc.)
U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Nov. 8 – 12
U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Nov. 8 – 12
Route 46 – Bridge maintenance from X Avenue to Y Avenue, Nov. 8
U.S. Route 275 – Shoulder work 4 miles north of U.S. Route 136, Nov. 10 – 12
Holt County
I-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through mid-November
U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Mound City to Oregon, Nov. 8 – 12
Nodaway County
Route 46 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River bridge, Nov. 8
Route M – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Guilford, Nov. 8 – 12
Routes AF and E – Pothole patching, Nov. 8 – 12
Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to U.S. Route 46, Nov. 9 – 10
Route VV – CLOSED from Mercury Road to Route AH for bridge maintenance, Nov. 8 – 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route VV – Bridge maintenance, Nov. 10 – 12. A 9-foot lane restriction is in place.
Worth County
Route Y – CLOSED for culvert replacement from County Road 150th to County Road 125th, Nov. 8 – 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.