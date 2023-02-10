(Washington) -- One of Missouri's leading agriculture advocates is warning about reinstated rules governing the nation's waterways.
Missouri Farm Bureau President Garret Hawkins testified before the U.S. House's Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Thursday on issues surrounding the Waters of the U.S. rule, or WOTUS. Hawkins testified at the invitation of Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, who is critical of the Biden Administration's reinstatement of previous WOTUS regulations, giving the Environmental Protection Agency new authority over farming practices pertaining to rivers, streams or other bodies of water. A fifth generation farmer, Hawkins says he spoke on behalf of working farm and ranch families that "produce the food, fiber and renewable fuel that our nation and our world depend on."
"For farmers and ranchers, our livelihood depends on healthy soils and clean water," said Hawkins. "We support the Clean Water Act, however the vagueness of where jurisdictional lines lie has created confusion for landowners. Unfortunately, we have experienced uncertainty for decades due to ever-changing rule makings that redefine the Clean Water Act's scope. As a result, landowners, small businesses and American families are ones that have suffered the most."
Hawkins says returning to previous WOTUS rules under the Obama Administration constitutes government overreach.
"The new rule will greatly expand the federal government's reach over private property by allowing them to assert jurisdiction over ephemeral drainages such as ditches, swales and low spots on a farm field. The use of significant nexus tests allows the agencies to aggregate waters together, and the reliance on the vague terms allows the agencies to reach whatever conclusion they please.
"It's impossible for any farmer to know if a feature on their property is a WOTUS." Hawkins added.
He adds considering these features as jurisdictional waters opens up the potential for regulation of activities that move dirt or apply products to the land. In an earlier interview with KMA News, Graves was critical of President Biden for restoring the WOTUS rules in effect under President Obama before a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the matter.