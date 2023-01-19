(Jefferson City) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson outlined his priorities for 2023, including a massive infrastructure project, increasing teacher and state worker pay, along with health and mental health care.
Parson delivered his 2023 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly Wednesday afternoon, addressing the state's growth in 2022 and a wish to continue that into the new year. After highlighting the various infrastructure projects implemented by the state in 2022, Parson called on the Legislature to set aside what he calls a "generational investment" aimed at reducing the number of accidents and relieving congestion and traffic delays along Interstate 70.
"This year we are requesting $859 million, the largest investment in decades to widen and rebuild (the) I-70 corridor and take the first steps in adding a third lane across our state," said Parson.
Parson says they also intend to set aside nearly $35 million to upgrade railroad crossings to modern-day safety standards and $250 million to continue broadband expansion.
Additionally, Parson highlighted the state's investments in public education, teacher pay, and workforce development last year, including the Teacher Baseline Salary Program, which aims to increase starting teacher pay to $38,000 a year. The Governor's nearly $50.5 billion budget proposal also includes another $233 million for school transportation needs and the continuation of the teacher salary program. He also intends to establish three new childcare tax credit programs.
"These programs will help improve childcare facilities, support employers who support workers with their childcare assistance, and allow more of our dedicated childcare workers to earn a pay increase," he said. "We're also investing more than $78 million to increase childcare subsidy rates to childcare providers across the state."
Parson also proposes $56 million to expand pre-kindergarten options targeted at low-income families and increase core funding to community colleges and four-year institutions by 7%, which he says is the largest increase in 25 years. Additionally, as part of the state's supplemental budget, Parson is requesting the Legislature to pass an 8.7% cost of living increase in pay for state employees.
"This is not state government setting the market, this is merely an attempt by state government to stay competitive with the market -- if we allow government to fall behind, we allow Missourians to fall behind," said Parson. "With more than 7,000 positions open across state government, this wage increase is necessary and is the minimum we must do."
Health and mental health care also are taking priority for Parson, announcing $22 million into the Department of Social Services Children Division to increase staffing. Additionally, the Governor outlined $4.3 million towards the Department of Health and Senior Services' plan to add a new maternal mortality plan.
"Currently, Missouri ranks 44th in the United States for our abnormally high maternal mortality rate," said Parson. "This is embarrassing and it is absolutely unacceptable."
Parson adds they also intend to invest $3.5 million to increase the number of youth behavioral liaisons across the state and $4 million to increase certified nursing assistant training and programs. Parson also proposes $50 million in school safety grants for Missouri schools to make security investments, develop safety plans, establish school resource officer programs, and increase active threat training.