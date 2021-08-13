(KMAland) -- Labor Day weekend is just a few weeks away, and with it, comes the unofficial end of summer with a plethora of travel plans and barbeques.
However, it also brings an increase of drivers on the roadway and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is advising drivers for the holiday weekend. Sgt. Jake Angle, in an interview with KMA News says the bread and butter of the patrol is to improve highway safety and get drivers to and from their destination safely. For the peak holiday, Angle says they are gearing up as they would for any holiday time.
"We'll be having overtime operations, and extra operations in every zone, we'll be conducting hazardous moving operations, we'll be conducting DWI saturations, and things like that," Angle said. "Also if you're not on extended leave or vacation, it's an all hands on deck situation where everybody's going to work, especially during those peak travel days."
While 2020 saw an exception in travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Angle says it can be tricky to guess how much traveling they will see this coming holiday weekend. However, he adds their plans haven't changed.
"It's kind of hard to see how people will be traveling and everything like that, obviously we'll still be preparing for a high volume of traffic just because that's what we do every holiday period," Angle said. "So our plans really won't change, we're going to have maximum visibility out there, maximum enforcement, and obviously the goal is to keep people safe traveling from point a to point b."
Angle says keeping people out of traffic crashes is the main concern for the patrol over the holiday weekend. He says the concern every year this weekend, and year round, is driving while impaired. Angle advises people to make plans before taking to the roadway.
"If people choose to get behind the wheel impaired by alcohol, drugs, or anything like that, that's a major concern to us," Angle said. "We want people to make plans ahead of time, find that designated driver, have that place to stay if their plans over the holiday weekend include alcohol... In saying that, if someone chooses to get behind the wheel impaired, our goal as the Missouri Highway Patrol is to make the roadway as safe as possible. We will find you, we will arrest you, and you will go to jail."
Last year, their was a national campaign called the 2020 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over effort that ran throughout late August and through Labor Day weekend. Angle advises people to pull over and call it in if they see someone driving recklessly on the roadways saying it takes a group effort to provide the safest environment possible. As part of that effort, Angle says, while driving, you need to keep 100% of your attention on the roadway.
"We need people to give 100% of their attention to the job of driving, we need people to wear their seatbelt, I don't care if they're going a mile per hour or 100 miles per hour, and we need people to obey all Missouri's traffic laws," Angle said. "It's to make the highways as safe as possible but we need their help. If you're traveling out there on the roadway, you want to take all those things into consideration, you want to put all the odds in your favor when you're traveling out on the roadway."