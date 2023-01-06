(St. Joseph) -- January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and law enforcement agencies in Missouri are holding an initiative next week to bring attention to the issue on Missouri's roadways.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is joining the Missouri Department of Transportation and other local law enforcement in holding a Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative from January 9-13. Troop H Public Information Officer Shane Hux tells KMA News the Patrol's Commercial Vehicle Division will spearhead the Patrol's side of the program, spreading information to anyone who might be traveling on the state's roadways.
"It's a concentrated effort to educate our commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, and law enforcement throughout Missouri, as well as the general public about human trafficking," said Hux. "What to look for and what to do in certain situations."
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 240 human trafficking cases reported in Missouri in 2021, involving 327 victims. Officials with the Patrol say the crime can take the form of sex trafficking, forced labor, or domestic servitude, and is not specific to any age, race, or gender, and can occur in rural or urban areas.
Hux says the highway and interstate systems in Missouri or any state often play a role in the crime.
"Human trafficking is a $150 billion industry and it's the second leading criminal enterprise next to narcotics," he said. "That's how they're trafficking the people -- through the interstate highways and U.S. highways all across, not only the United States, but Mexico and Canada as well."
He adds there are multiple signs that Troopers and other law enforcement are trained to look for. But one of the first includes a significant age difference between an individual and someone in the vehicle who isn't a guardian.
"If someone has an older boyfriend or girlfriend that they say is inside the vehicle whenever we come into contact with someone whether it be on just a routine traffic stop or while we're working a motor vehicle crash -- any type of contact that we have with them," said Hux. "If they're traveling with an older male or female who is not a relative."
Hux says other signs can include physical trauma such as bruises, cuts, burns, or scars, an individuals lack of control over their schedule, money, or other items proving identification, poor health, coached or rehearsed responses to questions, substance abuse or additions, selling drugs, or psychological coercion.
Suspected human trafficking can be reported by calling 1-888-373-7888, or in Missouri, dial star-55 to contact the nearest Patrol office.