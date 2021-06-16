(Farragut) -- A Missouri man is in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a pursuit Wednesday morning.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. on a 2002 Buick for an equipment violation in the 3300 block of Highway 2. The vehicle failed to stop and fled at speeds over 90 mph. Authorities say the driver stopped the vehicle after attempting to evade spike strips in Sidney.
The driver -- 24-year-old David Overbeck of Queen City, Missouri -- was taken into custody. He is charged with eluding and being a fugitive from justice on charges in Nebraska. He is being held in the Fremont County Jail without bond pending extradition to Nebraska.