(Hamburg) -- A Missouri man faces drug charges following his arrest in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday in Hamburg. Authorities deployed a Mills County K9, who located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
The driver -- 49-year-old Toby Lynn Jackson of Amazonia -- was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance -- second offense -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Fremont County Jail on $2,300 bond. The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.