(St. Joseph) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol was one of many law enforcement agencies across the country conducting several enforcement operations over Memorial Day Weekend.
That's according to Troop H Public Information Officer Shane Hux, who tells KMA News his troop -- which covers a 15-county area in northwest Missouri -- investigated 18 crashes over the holiday weekend, including six injuries. However, Hux also reported zero fatal crashes in his troop's coverage area. However, he says that was not the same story for the rest of the state.
"That is great for the troop in the area that we serve, however throughout the state we did have 11 fatalities and that was an increase of one compared to last year during the same period of Memorial Day weekend," said Hux.
Of the fatal crashes across the state, Hux says four were motorcycle accidents where the driver was not wearing a helmet. Hux says motorcyclists typically take several safety precautions on the roadways, but Missouri law does not always require a helmet.
"Motorcycle operators tend to be excellent defensive drivers as far as looking out for other traffic and they take safety precautions," said Hux. "Such as wearing reflective clothing, that wear protective clothing, and then those that choose to wear a helmet. In Missouri, you're not required to wear a helmet if you're aged 26 or older and carry life insurance, but if you're less than 26 you are required to wear a helmet at all times."
Statewide, the patrol reported 304 crashes, 115 injuries, 121 DWI arrests, and 79 drug arrests over the weekend.
Also of concern for law enforcement officials during the holiday weekend is impaired driving. Hux says the patrol saw a concerning increase in DWI arrests.
"During 2021, troopers arrested 57 intoxicated drivers and in 2022 we arrested 121 intoxicated drivers," said Hux. "So those numbers more than doubled as far as intoxicated drivers on the roadway."
In Troop H, Hux says four individuals were arrested for driving while intoxicated and 10 others for drug violations. But, despite the decent numbers in his troop, Hux says the statewide increase in fatalities has left law enforcement still leaving three big pieces of advice for motorists.
"One is too many of course, so we just ask everybody to follow the three things you can do to always decrease your chances of being in a crash or a fatality crash," said Hux. "Always wear your seatbelt, devote 100% of your attention to driving at all times, and obey all traffic laws."
Hux says the water patrol division investigated 19 watercraft crashes -- 13 of which included injuries. Additional totals from the special operations in northwest Missouri include 152 citations, 289 warnings, and 41 motorists assisted.