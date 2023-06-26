(KMAland) -- A federal appellate court has ruled in favor of landowners in a lawsuit regarding atypical flooding and associated damages in the Missouri River Basin.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled earlier this month that the United States bears responsibility for causing atypical recurrent flooding that has injured farms and property in the basin since 2007. Initially filed in 2014, the plaintiffs in the case, Ideker Farms, Inc, et al v. United States of America, include over 370 landowners from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Seth Wright is a shareholder with the law firm Polsinelli which has been the lead counsel for the plaintiffs. While some plaintiffs were frustrated with the length of the litigation, Wright tells KMA News they were pleased with the appellate court ruling.
"I think in some respects our clients feel vindicated in that the government has caused the flooding -- which is something they knew all along -- and that they are now hopefully going to receive some compensation from the government," said Wright. "It's been almost a decade since we filed this case and a decade-and-a-half since the first flood began in 2007."
Wright says the primary allegation from the plaintiffs was that the changes that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made to the river through the Missouri River Recovery Program had caused flooding along the river -- which the court ruled violated the 5th Amendment.
"The 5th Amendment also provides that the government can not take private property without just compensation," Wright explained. "That's what this case was about -- that the government had taken the property rights of the plaintiffs through the appropriation of a flowage easement and had not compensated them for that flowage easement."
Wright adds trial court rulings in favor of the landowners in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims came in 2018 on the causation and in 2020 for compensation before the Court of Appeals ruling earlier this month. He also says it was a massive win for the ruling to favor their cross-appeals including compensation for crop losses, damages from the 2011 floods, and the value of the permanent flowage easement on the impacted landowners' properties.
"The changes they made to the river through the MRRP is what's caused this flooding and they have appropriated a permanent flowage easement over our client's property, which will allow the government to continue to flood their property," said Wright. "So, the only recourse through the 5th Amendment is just compensation. This is not a case where we can go and effectuate a policy change -- the court does not have the ability to do that and that's not something we've asked (them) to do."
Wright says they now await whether or not the federal government will choose to appeal the ruling and decide the next steps in the case.
"The next appeal from this would be to the United State Supreme Court," he said. "So, we'll have to wait and see what the government does and whether they want to appeal this ruling."
Unless appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals has ruled to remand the case back to the trial court for further proceedings.