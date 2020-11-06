(Omaha) — Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say a dry 2020 has left the Missouri River in good shape when it comes to flood conditions in 2021.
Earlier this week, the Corps held its annual public meetings to update stakeholders about river conditions and flood outlooks heading into the new year. This year’s meetings were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and featured presentations from officials with the Corps, National Weather Service and NOAA, as well as a question-and-answer session with the public. John Remus is chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division — which is responsible for the operation of the mainstem reservoir system. He says the dry year has meant less emphasis on evacuating water for flood storage and more work on keeping the lower river navigable.
"We have shifted our management focus from evacuation of floodwater to meeting downstream flow targets," said Remus. "However, I want to assure everyone in the basin that the Corps remains fully committed to our flood risk reduction mission, protecting stakeholders when we can from significant hydrologic events that pose a threat to human health and safety."
Kevin Low is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Missouri Basin River Forecast Center in Kansas City. He says soils remain dry throughout the basin, meaning they can absorb more snowmelt in the coming spring.
"Going into with winter with dry soils does help to prevent a deeply frozen ground condition," said Low. "Frozen ground doesn't allow snowmelt or rainfall to penetrate the soil column. If the soils are dry, the soil temperature can freeze, but there's not the moisture in place from the Fall to cause the soil to act like concrete. Overall, that's a good thing for us."
Doug Kluck is a regional director in the NOAA Climate Services Division. He says we are entering a La Nina weather pattern, which has an impact on the basin.
"For the Missouri Basin, colder than normal conditions for upper basin are more common than not, and sometimes wetter conditions -- although it doesn't show it very well -- slip into Montana and sometimes further east," said Kluck. "Further south -- across the southern part of the U.S. -- it's all dry and usually warmer for the most part. Basically, from Colorado all the way coast-to-coast, with the exception of the Ohio River basin."
The good weather this year has spurred work to repair damaged levees from extensive flooding in the lower basin in 2019. Jeff Bohlken is a project manager working on the Omaha Systems Restoration Team for the Corps. He says work on levee repair in the Omaha District — which includes Iowa and Nebraska — is nearing completion.
"There will still be some repair efforts such as working on seepage berms, final grading and those kinds of efforts going on throughout 2021," said Bohlken. "Until we finalize all of those repairs, we are going to have a heightened level of risk out there on the levee systems. We will continue to monitor the status of the levees. If for any reason we would need to respond, we would have the appropriate flood-fighting activities."
Further downstream in northwest Missouri, work on levee restoration is a little behind, says Emergency Management Specialist for the Corps Mike Dulin.
"We're about 40% overall complete with flood rehabilitation," said Dulin. "We're on pace right now to be somewhere between 85-95% complete with construction going into the spring of 2021. There will be a couple outliers out there that could potentially not have full levels of protection restored by next spring."
Despite the favorable conditions entering 2021, the Corps warns that system conditions remain primarily driven by runoff, especially from tributaries below Gavins Point Dam. Rapid rainfall events could still lead to flooding if the system cannot handle the sudden surge of water. The full meeting can be viewed below.