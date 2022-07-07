(Omaha) -- Water conservation measures will continue well into next year along the Missouri River Basin.
That's according to the latest data released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. With drought conditions persisting across most of the basin, officials say mainstream reservoir levels remain low. John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says the conservation measures--which will continue through the second half of the river's navigation season--include reduced flow support to navigation season and minimal winter releases.
"The corps of engineers understands the importance of the Missouri River in providing water for irrigation, municipal and industrial uses along the basin," said Remus. "We try to operate the system to meet the water supply requirements of the basin to the extent reasonably possible. There is presently, and will be, adequate water in the reservoirs, and the river reaches between the reservoirs and below the system, to provide all the water supply needs."
Per guidelines in the river's master manual, Remus says the navigation flow support season will be three days shorter than the normal eight-month season. The updated 2022 runoff forecast is 20.0 million acre feet, which is 78% of average, and 1.7 MAF higher than last month's forecast. Ryan Larsen is the division's team leader of reservoir regulation. Larsen says conditions remain relatively dry despite improved runoff in June.
"Despite near average runoff in the upper basin during June," said Larsen, "the remaining months in the calendar year are forecast to be below average, as drought conditions persist over portions of the basin, and the climate outlook doesn't show strong indication for above normal precipitation."
Doug Kluck is climate services director for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In addition to below normal precipitation in the basin over the past 30 days, Kluck says most of the region experienced warmer temperatures.
"It's warmed up quite a bit--surprise, surprise, right?" said Kluck. "Not only warmed because of summer, but it's warmed up well above normal--about 2 to 4 degrees and more--across most of the basin--especially in the lower basin, right--but also all the up into North Dakota."
Though minor flooding is possible along tributaries in Missouri in the next 90 days, corps officials say the overall flood risk along the basin is reduced due to the ongoing drought. Officials add 40% of the basin remains in drought conditions. And, while Gavins Point Dam's current release rate currently totals 22,500 cubic feet per second, officials expect the winter release rate to drop to 12,500 cfs.