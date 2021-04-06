(Omaha) -- Despite heavy precipitation last month, the Missouri River's runoff levels are still running well below average.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its updated upper river basin runoff forecast Tuesday afternoon. Corps officials say the current runoff forecast is 21.3 million acre feet, or 83% of average. John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says abundant precipitation fell during March in the lower basin below Sioux City. However, Remus says March precipitation was less than 50% of normal over much of the upper basin. Due to the lack of plains snowpack, below-average mountain snowpack, and dry upper basin snowpack, he says upper basin runoff is expected to be below average.
Additionally, corps officials say releases at Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota were increased near the end of March to begin flow support for Missouri River navigation. After being held at 17,000 cubic feet per second through most of the winter, the current release rate is 29,000 cfs.