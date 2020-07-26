Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.