(Rock Port) -- March's arrival means it's time for KMAland residents to gear up for the upcoming severe weather season.
March 6th-10th is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. National Weather Service officials spotlight a different topic each day during the special week. Tuesday, for example, is Tornado Safety Day, when a statewide tornado drill takes place at 10 a.m. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Assistant Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Manchester says it's a good time for residents, businesses and schools, alike to review their tornado and severe weather safety procedures.
"There will be notifications coming from a lot of different sources," said Manchester. "We will be setting off sirens. Anyone who is new to the area, it will give them an idea of whether they're close enough to hear a siren."
Though civil defense sirens will sound that day, Manchester stresses residents should have an indoor warning system handy.
"People should not rely on sirens--especially if they're indoors," he said. "Those are more of an outdoor notification system. We have CodeRED that we use to notify the public if we have emergencies, making sure that if you know that weather is possible, that you're tuned into your local radio and TV station to get updates that way."
No what weather calamity hits, Manchester says preparedness is the key to staying safe.
"If you've practiced it, and talked about it, and know what to do if it does happen," said Manchester, "then that causes a lot less confusion when it does happen. We have exercises annually for different events. That way, our responders can practice, and when things do happen, they don't have to figure out, 'should we be doing this, or should we be doing that.' It's something they've been doing, and that goes with the public preparing for these things as well, and businesses."
More severe weather preparedness information is available through the FEMA website, ready.gov. You can hear the full interview with Mark Manchester here: