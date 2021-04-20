(St. Joseph) -- April 20th, also referred to as 420 by cannabis users gives a good reminder to continue to remain safe on the road.
While cannabis is now legalized for recreational use in many states and medicinal use only by Missouri, it is still illegal in all states to drive under the influence of it.
“When people choose to become impaired and then get behind the wheel of a car there is nothing legal about that. It puts them in danger, it puts everyone else on the road in danger,” Missouri State Trooper Jacob Angle said. “Same rules apply whether we are talking about marijuana, alcohol or whatever it is the person who gets behind the wheel's responsibility to make sure they are sober and able to drive that vehicle, and if they’re not we are going to find those people, search them out, arrest them and they will go to jail.”
According to preliminary 2021 data, 93 people were killed and 180 more were seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one drug-impaired driver. Law enforcement will be out April 16-21 to crack down on drugged driving offenders.
“We are going to be out there with high visibility and strict enforcement. The bottom line is we want people to travel safely and get behind the wheel sober and operate that motor vehicle within the law of the state of Missouri that’s all we are asking,” Angle said.
Missouri’s new strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, provides information and strategies for all Missourians to help promote highway safety. To learn more, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety website at savemolives.com, and follow them on social media at Save MO Lives. Angle provided a big tip for drivers on this day.
“Make plans ahead of time, that’s the key. Have a plan in place, have a sober designated driver, have a place to stay whatever the case may be but make those plans ahead of time so you don’t find yourself in that position,” Angle said.
