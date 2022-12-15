(Council Bluffs) -- A Missouri Valley man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple sexual offenses.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced Thursday the sentencing of 23-year-old Quinn Matthew Sorensen following his guilty plea to the charges of transportation of a minor and coercion and enticement of a minor. Sorensen will be required to register as a sex offender and will serve 12 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
In March, a Millard West High School resource officer was provided information from other students that a female freshman student was dating Sorensen and that he was corresponding with several teenage girls at the high school through text messages and Snapchat. Authorities say Sorensen picked up one female student in Omaha and transported her to his Missouri Valley apartment, encouraged high school freshman to date him and engage in sexual acts, and would provide students alcohol and marijuana.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sarpy County Sheriff's Office investigated the case and the Missouri Valley Police Department assisted in the execution of the warrant.