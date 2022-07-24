(Missouri Valley) -- A Missouri Valley woman has died in a car accident.
The Iowa State Patrol reports a single-vehicle accident in Missouri Valley just before 3:00 AM on Sunday morning. According to the report, a Chevy Cruze driven by Quinten Vogel, 21, of Missouri Valley was on 335th Street and approaching a curve at the intersection with Merrick Place. Vogel failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway and struck two trees.
As a result of the accident, the passenger Faith Staska, 21, of Missouri Valley died. Vogel suffered unknown injuries and was transported by Missouri Valley Ambulance to CHI Health Center in Omaha. Both Staska and Vogel were wearing seat belts, according to the release.
Missouri Valley police, fire and ambulance all assisted at the scene.