(Crescent) -- One person was killed, another injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County early Tuesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 29 near Crescent shortly before 7:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 62-year-old Wanda Jean Trovato of Missouri Valley was southbound on I-29 when--accordiig to a witness--she attempted to switch from the right to left lane. The vehicle lost control, exited the interstate and entered the median, where it rolled and came to rest on the driver's side facing northwest.
Trovato was taken by Council Bluffs Rescue to Nebraska Medicine where she later died. The patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. A young juvenile passenger in the vehicle was taken by Crescent Rescue to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of injuries.