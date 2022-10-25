(Maryville) -- Missouri voters have a few voting law changes to keep in mind as the November general elections approach.
That's according to Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton, who tells KMA News House Bill 1878 brings a new voter identification law and no-excuse absentee voting, which begins Tuesday. Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law in June. Regarding voter I.D., Patton says the bill now requires those voting in-person or absentee to provide government-issued identification to prove they are registered voters.
"A Missouri driver's license, a non-driver's license, a U.S. Passport, or Military I.D.," said Patton. "In the past people would be able to use a voter I.D. card that was issued from their local county clerk's office, and they will no longer be able to use that, or they were able to use a recent utility bill or bank statement that had their name and current address on it."
However, Patton says there are still some options for those showing up to a voting precinct who don't have a government-issued I.D. but are registered voters, including a provisional ballot.
"They're filling out an affidavit, they're signing that, they vote their ballot and put it inside that provisional envelope, and then if they come back later to the precinct and show their I.D. at that time, they can still cast a ballot," Patton explained. "If they don't, then the provisional ballot comes back to the local election authority's office and they have a bipartisan team that ensures that the signature matches and that the ballot is valid and counts."
Patton says she doesn't foresee the new law impacting voter turnout in northwest Missouri too much, but it could result in some frustrated voters at the polls, ensuring they have the proper identification.
Patton adds a new version of absentee voting will be available beginning Tuesday, which removes the need list in an excuse -- previously required for an absentee ballot since September 27th.
"You know, 'absent on election day, incapacitated,' there's several excuses that you can choose from," said Patton. "But starting tomorrow, October 25th, you will be able to come in and vote absentee and not have to check one of those reasons. You can just vote in our office with no excuse."
As of Monday morning, Patton says 88 individuals have voted absentee in person, while 150 and 180 ballots were mailed out. However, Patton notes Wednesday is the final day to request a mail-in ballot. But, she adds that in-person absentee voting can be done until the day before the election. The Nodaway County Auditor's Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will also be open Saturday, November 5th, from 8 a.m. to noon.