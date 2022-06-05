Daphne Andrews
Daphne Andrews

(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Missouri woman. 

22-year-old Daphne Makayla Andrews of Carthage was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 24 mile marker of Interstate 29.  Around 1:22 a.m. Saturday, a Fremont County Deputy observed a 2009 Nissan Maxima traveling at 98 miles per hour northbound on I-29. When the deputy approached, he observed marijuana in plain view of the passenger.

Andrews was arrested for possession of marijuana and released after posting the $1,000 bond.  

