(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Missouri woman.
22-year-old Daphne Makayla Andrews of Carthage was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the 24 mile marker of Interstate 29. Around 1:22 a.m. Saturday, a Fremont County Deputy observed a 2009 Nissan Maxima traveling at 98 miles per hour northbound on I-29. When the deputy approached, he observed marijuana in plain view of the passenger.
Andrews was arrested for possession of marijuana and released after posting the $1,000 bond.