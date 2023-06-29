(Oakland) -- After seven years at the helm, this week marks the end of Dr. Tim Mitchell's tenure as the superintendent of the Riverside School District.
Hired in 2016, Mitchell came to Riverside after serving as a superintendent in Chamberlain and Rapid City, South Dakota. In total, Mitchell has spent 40 years in public education with 27 of those being as a superintendent.
"It's a little bit bittersweet to retire, because I'm leaving a great school district and a great position with a great school board and great communities that have been very supportive," said Mitchell. "We have really worked hard, and we have increased student achievement. We've seen students increase their ability to perform not only at the local, but at the regional and state level in athletics -- as we saw our volleyball team go to the State Tournament. In quiz bowl, we saw our team win the 1A State Tournament and title. Also in fine arts, our jazz choir and show choir go to the state competitions."
When he took over in 2016, Mitchell oversaw the completion of a large facilities project to build a new 7-12 campus south of Oakland. In his time at Riverside, Mitchell says the district has continued to grow.
"Our open enrollment out is down and our open enrollment in is up," said Mitchell. "We have more students choosing to be at Riverside because I think we really have a good thing going here. I'm happy to retire, but sorry to leave this great stuff that's happening because I think more great stuff is going to happen in the future."
Starting July 1st, Dr. Stephanie Anderson will assume the top leadership position in the district. Anderson most recently served as Director of Elementary Education and Student Services in the Fort Dodge Community School District. Mitchell says he expects Anderson to excel in her new role.
"She had overwhelming support from the board and from the interview committees that were a cross-section of our district," said Mitchell. "So far, there's been a lot of really good buzz about her coming in. I've spent some time with her. We're working together really well to get things in a good place. She's asking all the right questions, and I think she'll hit the ground running. I know she hasn't been a superintendent before, but she's anxious to try to be a superintendent here at Riverside and be the best she can be. We're excited about the transition and her moving in here."
Mitchell's last official day in the district is Friday.