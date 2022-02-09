(Tarkio) -- After a spike in January, there's signs that COVID-19 is in decline in Atchison County.
Earlier this week, Atchison County's Health Department reported 54 cases for the week of January 31st through February 6th. The county's seven-day positivity rate totaled 26.5%. Atchison County Public Health Administrator Julie Livengood tells KMA News the Omicron variant is behind the surge in cases over the past month.
"The Omicron variant is proving to be the most transmissible strain of COVID-19 yet," said Livengood. "We've had over 300 cases in January, and that's the highest we've ever had since the pandemic started--328 cases in January."
However, Livengood notes this week's total is much lower than the weekly totals in January--mirroring a possible decline in COVID cases nationwide.
"Three weeks ago, we were at 122 cases," she said. "Then, a week after that, it was 84, then this past week, it was 54. So, the trend is coming down. And, it seems like Omicron has been less severe than the previous variants. In fact, some good news is that our local hospital (Community Hospital Fairfax) has had zero COVID-19 patients in the past several weeks--so, that's good."
In addition, Atchison County continues to set the pace for COVID vaccinations. Currently, 54.5% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated, as compared with Missouri's rate of 55.5%. In addition to being number one among rural counties for immunizations, Livengood says the county is 8th statewide in terms of completed vaccinations, and 9th for initiating vaccinations. She credits strong support from the medical community for the strong vaccination rates.
"We've had really good support from our local hospital and Dr. (Aron) Burke," said Livengood. "He was very instrumental early on in helping get those people vaccinated, and being a proponent of the vaccine."
Livengood adds Atchison County is sponsoring free community COVID drive-thru tests the next two Fridays, February 11th and 18th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tarkio First Baptist Church.
For more information, contact Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121.