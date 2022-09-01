(Omaha) -- Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are catalysts for continued economic woes in KMAland.
That's according to a leading economic indicator in the region. Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions Index, which gauges economic factors in a nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, rose above growth neutral for the 27th straight month. However, the overall index dropped from 59.8 in July to 55.5 in August. While saying supply chain disruptions eased further in August, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says supply managers identified disruptions as the major business challenge for the rest of 2022. Goss adds that despite a healthy growth in monthly economic activity for almost two years, manufacturers have added jobs at a modest pace. In fact, August's employment index fell from 58.7 in July to 51.8 last month. In a recent interview with KMA News, Goss says declining labor productivity is making for an economic downturn in the region.
"A lot of folks say, 'well, how can we be moving toward an economic downturn--or in an economic downturn--with so many jobs added," said Goss. "It's just that those jobs are not producing the output that we normally expect from those jobs. Labor productivity, for example, in the U.S. is down in quarter one. We don't have the numbers for quarter two. It's down to its lowest level, and the biggest drop, since 1947. So, labor productivity is a real key moving forward."
Goss says as oil prices have stabilized at a lower level, so has inflation. Even so, he expects the Federal Reserve to announce an interest rate hike of 75 basis points at its September 21 meeting to continue to combat inflation. Goss also notes that consumer confidence indices for 2022--all below growth neutral--are the worst recorded since the 2008-2009 recession.