(Undated) -- Results were split on some major bond issue referendums and tax renewals in KMAland Tuesday.
Voters in the AHSTW School District approved one out of two bond issues pertaining to facility upgrades. Unofficial results show Public Measure RZ--which entailed a $12.9 million bond issue for remodeling and repairing the district's existing pre-K-12 complex--passed with almost 66% of the vote, 702-to-362. However, Public Measure SA--a $6,750,000 bond issue for construction of a new auditorium addition to the K-12 facilities--failed to receive the necessary 60% supermajority. The bond issue received only 53% of the vote--565 yes votes to 494 no.
Two bond issue referendums were soundly defeated in the Cumberland-Anita-Massena School District. Voters rejected Public Measure DI with 855 no votes to 396 yes votes. The measure entailed a $30 million bond issue to renovate South Elementary and Middle School in Massena and CAM High School in Anita. With the construction, the district would transition to a single elementary complex in Massena, and a single junior/senior high school facility in Anita. Public Measure DJ also failed by 69% of the vote, 857 no to 374 yes. It provided for a tax levy between $2.70 and $4.05 per thousand dollars valuation to pay for the projects.
Two physical plant equipment levy renewals fared better. Fremont-Mills School District voters said yes to another 10 years for the district's PPEL levy by a vote of 208-to-119 in favor. Likewise, Hamburg School District voters agred to a 10-year PPEL extension by a 11-to-60 vote in favor. In addition, revenue purpose statement referendums were approved in the Red Oak, Griswold and Lenox school district.