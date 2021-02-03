(KMAland) -- The morning commute Thursday could be a little dicey in parts of KMAland.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska from 2 a.m.-noon Thursday, while Audubon, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties are under an advisory from 6 a.m. Thursday-6 a.m. Friday. Weatherology Meteorologist Megan Mulford says the precipitation should start as rain and change over to snow.
"We'll see some rain and snow showers through the midday and as that cold front moves through that will change on over into isolated snow in the afternoon," said Mulford. "Luckily, we're not seeing a lot in terms of accumulation. As of right now, maybe around an inch or so. But the thing is going to be those winds. Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour could cause for blowing snow that's already on the ground or will fall, so that's why we have the winter weather advisory."
Following the precipitation, Mulford says an arctic cold front will bring bitterly cold temperatures over the weekend.
"We have some arctic air that's going to be moving in, which is our first arctic blast of the season," said Mulford. "Highs of 16 on Saturday with scattered snow showers and four-below-zero Saturday night with highs only around 12 on Sunday with partly sunny skies."
The National Weather Service forecasts between one and two inches of snowfall throughout most of KMAland. Parts of north-central Iowa are under a blizzard warning, while parts of northeast Iowa could see as much as six inches of snow through Friday.