(Undated) -- Reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade fell generally along party lines in KMAland.
By a 6-3 vote, the High Court struck down the 1973 ruling stating abortion bans were unconstitutional. Friday's ruling places abortion laws under individual state control. Several states are expected to outlaw abortions with the Supreme Court's action. Iowa Democrats reacted with anger and dismay toward the ruling in a ZOOM press conference Friday afternoon. Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the participants. Axne says state lawmakers made it clear this year Iowa is on the path to banning abortions.
"Today, when I woke up, I had freedom--more than my mother had," said Axne. "In the middle of the day, I now have less freedom that my mother had. Think about that--they want to take us back to another century. This is not what America wants. America has said clearly that women's choice, women's ability to control their own health care decisions is strictly to be between themselves, their family and their doctor."
Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat, says the Supreme Court's ruling won't stop abortions.
"We know that banning abortions will not work, and will not keep women from getting from an abortion," she said. "What it will do is send women back to the previous century, back to the alleys, back to wherever they can get it, if they don't have the means, or they don't have the ability or the ability to travel somewhere. It will not stop that."
Axne also expressed concerns about Justice Clarence Thomas' statement, indicating the court should also overturn rulings legalizing the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, Other local lawmakers were pleased with the High Court's decision. State Senator Mark Costello says the ruling striking down Roe v. Wade was "a long time in coming."
"I think that the fact that it's going to back over to the states to make the rules they see fit to make on this issue, I think that that's where it belongs," said Costello. "I know that, recently, the Iowa Supreme Court made a ruling on the waiting time, which was also in favor of the pro-life cause. So, I'm pleased to see that happen."
As a result of the Supreme Court's ruling, the Imogene Republican speculates a bill signed by Governor Kim Reynolds in 2019 calling for a six-week abortion ban could be reinstated. Struck down by a district court ruling, the bill banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
"I kind of feel that's where we are at as a legislature right now," he said. "Whether that will go into effect--a judge threw it out after a prior State Supreme Court ruling, which I have reason to believe is also reversed now--I think that's where we'll end up as a legislature--banning abortions after a heartbeat, at least for right now."
Earlier this month, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed its 2018 ruling that the Iowa Constitution creates a fundamental right to an abortion. In a statement Friday morning, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds indicated the ruling demonstrated that " all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.” Reynolds gave no indication on whether she'll call a special legislative session to ban abortions.