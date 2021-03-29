(Red Oak) -- The Foodbank for the Heartland mobile food pantry is coming back to Red Oak thanks to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
The mobile food pantry will be set up in Red Oak once again after the first trip back in early February was a success.
“We did it in early February which was a really cold day, we were out there in about 10 degree temperatures but it was really good,” Community Wellness Coordinator for MCMH Laura Kloewer said. “We have 400 boxes of food that we pass out at these events so it’s a really great opportunity.”
The pantry will be set up in the fairgrounds parking lot on 1798 N 1st St. Food will be delivered starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and coordinators are asking that nobody is in line before 2 p.m.
“There’s typically a box of shelf stable items, things like pasta, peanut butter, and canned items. Then there’s also typically either bread or milk and then a variety of fresh produce,” Kloewer said.
Anyone in need is welcome to attend the event and no documentation is required. Kloewer explained this event's importance.
“Being able to host events like this to give people a little extra food to get them through is really important. It’s really beneficial for their health and just that stressor of wondering if you’re going to be able to put food on the table. If we can help eliminate some of that and give people a little more piece of mind that’s a very beneficial thing,” Kloewer said.
For any questions you can call 712-623-7166. Laura Kloewer appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Friday morning and to hear her full interview you can click below.