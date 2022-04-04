(Treynor) -- Treynor High School students receive a sobering lesson later this week on dangers associated with driving.
Numerous local law enforcement agencies and first responders join Treynor's Keep Kids Alive 25 organization in staging a mock accident at the high school Friday morning. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. with students viewing a student-created video in the school's auditorium, followed by the simulation, itself, at the high school's parking lot. That's followed by a victim impact presentation and a question-and-answer session. Shelly Bailey is an event co-chair and the Treynor School District's tech director. Bailey tells KMA News the Treynor chapter of Omaha's Keep Kids Alive 25 was formed following the tragic death of a student in late 2015.
"We started the local chapter here shortly after Tristan White died while running on a road while preparing for the wrestling season," said Bailey. "Lisa White partnered with Tom Everson of Keep Kids Alive to go for funds from the State Farm Neighborhood Grant (program). So, we formed a local Keep Kids Alive 25 organization, which is made up of a few community members plus some of our students."
Bailey says the first mock accident held in 2017 made an impression on students at that time.
"Last year, we asked our senior leadership group what in the last five years have we done that made the most impact," she said. "They overwhelmingly said the mock crash. So, this year's mock crash is going to be new for all the students that attend. This year's seniors were 7th graders when we had it last--so, they didn't get to attend."
Bailey says organizers hope that Friday's event sends a message to students in advance of this month's prom.
"We want our kids to a) not be distracted when they're driving," said Bailey, "b) not drink and drive, not have any type of impairment from drugs and alcohol, and that the distraction comes not just from cell phones, but from a car full of kids. So, we just hope that they will think twice before they get behind the wheel of a car--even if they're sleep deprived."
Treynor Fire and Rescue, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol are among the agencies participating in the mock crash.