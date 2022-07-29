(Shenandoah) -- What started out as a regular day at Shenandoah's Wilson Aquatic Center turned into a training session Friday afternoon.
Members of the outdoor pool's lifeguard staff put their rescue techniques to the test in the facility's annual mock drowning exercise. In this scenario, lifeguards raced to save a young swimmer incapacitated after hitting her head underwater. Brynlee Cullen portrayed the drowning victim. Cullen described the actions of her rescuer, lifeguard Cambre Millikan.
"When I jumped in, Cambre jumped in immediately as I came up to the surface," said Cullen. "She grabbed me, she spun me around, she kept me conscious, she kept me talking. After she spun me around a few times, they got me out of the water. Cambre performed CPR, and then put me on the board thing, the stretcher."
Lifeguards then watched as Shenandoah Ambulance Service EMTs wheeled her away on a stretcher, and placed her in the ambulance parked outside the pool. Millikan says lifeguards are drilled on pool safety on a regular basis.
"We get together every Monday night," said Millikan. "We have a weekly meeting, and go over everything, and get good practice."
Other pool lifeguards discussed the facility's safety regimen in earlier interviews. Josh Schuster is part of the pool's veteran lifeguard staff. Schuster says training takes place before--and during--the swimming season.
"Every year before the pool opens," said Schuster, "Gabby, our manager, has a training class that all the lifeguards go to. Once every week, we all train, have, like, mock drownings where one guard will fake drown, and we have to save him."
All that training paid off for at least one lifeguard this summer. Two-year-guard Paige Gleason executed a real rescue earlier this season.
"There was a little girl who went off the slide, and she couldn't swim," said Gleason. "So, I just had to jump in and grab her, and take her to the other end. It wasn't anything serious, but she was still safe."
Shenandoah Aquatic Director Gabby Sparks lauded her lifeguards for passing the test.
"They had the victim recognized in the water, and in and out of the water in less than four minutes," said Sparks. "They started CPR, and then then EMTs came immediately right afterwards. So, I think they did a really nice job. It was a good learning experience for us and the EMTs, and practice for all of it. I'm just proud of all of them."
The pool's 2022 season wraps up August 13.