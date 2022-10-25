(Shenandoah) -- What started as a renovation project morphed into a cleanup effort at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum.
Located at 800 West Sheridan Avenue, the museum has been closed since July because of mold issues discovered in the building. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show," Museum Director Becky Barr says the discovered followed the installation of new doors.
"We had a very generous donation given to the museum," said Barr, "where we could replace our front doors. They were the original JCPenney doors. So now, we have beautiful glass doors. We were also able to repair the brick on the outside."
During the renovation, Barr says mold was discovered on some of the museum's artifacts.
"We started looking around some more," she said, "and brought some experts in to evaluate what we needed to do, and what was going on. We found out our humidity was super high in the building, probably because it's an old building with a cement floor--all of those kind of things. We had to have professional dehumidifiers put in to bring down the humidity."
Extensive molding was also detected in one of the building's storage rooms. Fortunately, Barr says the items in need of cleaning are limited.
"We have some furniture pieces, a few clothing pieces that, because of the natural thing they're made out of--wood, clothing, things like that, wool--mold just went right to those items," said Barr. "So, we're going to be cleaning those up first right away to preserve them. We want to make sure everything is safe. We appreciate everything people have donated over the years, and we want to keep that safe."
However, Barr says donations from the public are needed during the cleanup process. Plastic tubs are the biggest need.
"Many, many of those items are cardboard boxes," she said. "That was to safe time and money. A lot of people put their items in cardboard boxes. We have found mold likes cardboard. We have to get our times out of cardboard boxes and replace all of those."
Donations of clean cotton rags, buckets and other items are also requested. Items can be dropped off inside the museum's lobby Wednesdays through Fridays from 1-to-4 p.m. For more information, call the museum at 712-246-1669 or email gshmuseum@hotmail.com. The complete interview with Becky Barr is available here: