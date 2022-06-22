(Red Oak) -- A Corning man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Montgomery County late Wednesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on 110th Street just east of S Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by 63-year-old Timothy Cooney was eastbound on 110th Street when the driver reportedly fell asleep. Cooney's vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, struck and sign and continued east. The vehicle then entered the river, coming to rest on the east embankment.
Though the vehicle's airbags deployed, the sheriff's office says Cooney exited the vehicle and walked to 110th Street to receive medical attention. Cooney was taken by Midwest Medical Ambulance to Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.