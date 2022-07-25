Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.