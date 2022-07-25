(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Montgomery County Monday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on Highway 34, approximately a half-mile west of K Avenue shortly after 7:45 a.m. Authorities say a gold 2005 Chevy K2500 pickup driven by 18-year-old Slade Graham of Stanton was westbound on 34 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2020 Kenworth T680 semitractor-trailer driven by 62-year-old Robert Mosby of Omaha. The pickup then crossed the eastbound lane, exited the roadway and struck a tree in the south ditch.
Graham was extricated from the pickup, and was taken by Air Evac medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Mosby was not injured.