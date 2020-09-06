(Red Oak) – Local and federal officials are investigating an accident involving an aircraft in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Emergency Management says county officials were notified late Saturday evening of an accident that occurred at around 1 p.m. Staff at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room reported that two people were being treated for minor injuries suffered in the accident. An investigation determined an aircraft made an emergency landing in standing corn near the intersection of 175th Street and I Avenue northeast of Red Oak.
The investigation into the incident continues. Names of the injured and the type of aircraft involved have not been released. Officials says further information will be released once all the facts are confirmed regarding the situation.