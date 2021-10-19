(Red Oak) -- Another round of COVID-19 relief spending was approved in Montgomery County.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, by a 4-0 vote, approved the allocation of $200,000 for the digitalization of the county recorder's historical real estate and vital records. ARP committee member, and Emergency Management coordinator, Brian Hamman presented the application to the board and says the committee discussed a number of topics in their meeting last week. He says the much larger sum can be attributed to the number of records being digitized.
"This is to digitize her (Carleen Bruning) records, just like we did with the Auditor's Office," Hamman said. "Obviously it's a bit more money than the Auditor's Office just because of the amount of items that are going to be scanned, the documents the recorder has on file dating back to the 1800s."
Previously, the county had approved $50,000 to digitize the county auditor's transfer books, as part of a $168,000 expenditure including investments in Public Health, Emergency Management Services, the County Law Enforcement Center, and the courthouse windows.
County recorder Carleen Bruning says the digitization of these records would provide multiple benefits for the county, the public, and business entities.
"Some of them, we are the only ones that have these records, they're not even available at the state level as far as the Iowa Department of Public Health," Bruning said. "It's also to preserve our records, and also make it more available to the public, (and) all the business entities that use our records both within the county and outside the county."
Bruning says availability was a big concern, as the digitization would allow 24/7 access for those who need them.
"With this project we will be able to allow those entities to have 24/7 access to our records," Bruning said. "Our office is only open 8-to-4:30, Monday through Friday, and a lot of the companies here are open to 5 p.m., they're open on Saturdays, and this will allow them to access those records without having to wait."
The board also received public comment from Jan Norris, of Red Oak, citing concerns over the county already spending over $600,000 of ARP money with zero public input at committee meetings. However, Hamman did stress the amount of money still left to be allocated.
"If this is approved today, I believe it brings it around $650-700,000 for what we've allocated thus far, that is a lot of money but we still have a lot more money left to go," Hamman said. "We have roughly $1.2-to-1.3 million left in ARP funding that hasn't been allocated, and the committee still has projects in house, that we've talked about for months."
Currently, the public is allowed to attend the ARP committee meetings, however, a public comment period is not provided. Supervisor Charla Schmid was unable to attend the meeting, but provided a written statement voicing her support for the spending of the ARP money.