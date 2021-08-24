(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County approved a budget amendment for fiscal year 2021-2022.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the budget amendment as American Rescue Plan funds allowed for extra expenditures. The adjustment includes an increase for non-departmental and conservation funding, and a slight decrease in mental health funding. Supervisor Mark Peterson provided the adjustments the board was hoping to approve.
"Expenditures, Conservation $8,311, Non-departmental $981,512, mental health, negative $18,446, for a total of $971,377," Peterson said.
The adjustment takes non-departmental funding from $1.2 million to just over $2.2 million, mental health funding from $228,000 down to $209,000, and Conservation funding from just under $418,000 to $426,000. Other reasons for the adjustment include fixing hail damage on the Conservation Building, land purchases, and installing electricity to poles at the trap house.
During the public hearing for the amendment, the board heard public comment from Barb Nelson, of Stanton, inquiring about the decrease of funds for mental health. Peterson says the county felt they were providing necessary services and still had money left over. However, this also presented a problem.
"We have so many reserves, our executive director, she puts the money where it needs to be used," Peterson said. "But we got enough reserve that if we don't get it spent down, the state is taking all that back over. If we don't get it spent down real quick, that's going to end up in a state fund rather than in our district down here."
However, Peterson says this hasn't always been the case.
"Years ago the state turned it over to these districts that have been working with their own individual levies," Peterson said. "Now the state has decided in their infinite wisdom that they're going to take it back over again, and there is an unofficial poll as to how long that will last before it's back in local control which is probably where that should be. It's a unique system and here we are."
Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke added the budget adjustment also stems from legislation that was passed from the State Legislature setting limits to tax levies.
"During our budget sessions, the number that the state gave us equaled a $0.36 levy, and then after the budget was certified and they passed that legislation, it actually decreased our levy $0.33, because the state made up for all that," Burke said.
The total expenditure amount in the county's budget adjustment is just over $970,000 to be appropriate at 100%.