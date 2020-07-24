(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County Public Health officials have identified one additional positive case of COVID-19.
The case is an adult between the ages of 18 and 41 years old. The patient is currently isolating at home and contracted the virus via community spread. The case marks the 29th overall positive case in Montgomery County.
County officials say 18 of the cases have recovered, while nine are still being monitored by public health officials. Two deaths have been reported in Montgomery County. To date, 1,058 total individuals have been tested for COVID-19.