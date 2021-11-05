(Red Oak) -- Bridge construction and replacement projects continue to be a focus in Montgomery County.
Meeting in a postponed regular session Thursday, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the detour for the construction of the H20, or 140th Street bridge replacement west of T Avenue and the contract for the replacement of the bridge to A.M. Cohron and Sons.
County engineer Karen Albert says the detour will be on a number of paved county roads for the project south of Grant. Supervisor Mark Peterson provided the details for the detour.
"From the intersection State Highway 71 and H-20, thence north 3.1 miles to CR H14 (110th Street), thence west 5.6 miles to CR M-63 (O Avenue), thence south three miles to CR H-20 (140th Street)," Peterson said.
However, construction on the bridge will not begin immediately as the contract grants a late start date of June 6th of next year. But, Albert says the company can still do prep work on-site.
"They are allowed to do pre-demo and demolition work that's not counted against them, so they might go in there before then," Alberts said. "They are allowed to but they don't have to officially start."
From the June 6th late-start date, the construction company will have 105 workdays to complete the bridge replacement.
Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson asked if approved today whether or not the county would display detour signs immediately. Albert says this is not the case.
"No we still need to get the contract signed, and have the pre-(construction) meeting, so we will let you know when that detour is being set up, so no it will not be set up immediately," Alberts said.
Albert says the hope is to have the bridge replacement done by Fall 2022, with the project's cost being just over $1 million.
In other business Thursday, the board approved the 1st and 2nd Tier Canvass for the November 2nd city and school elections for November 9th and 16th, at 8:30 a.m., approved Homestead and Military Credit Applications, and approved an agreement amendment for Electronic Services System for administering the Iowa Land Records.