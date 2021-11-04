(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County will soon begin collaboration with a statewide county technology board.
After postponing their regularly scheduled meeting to Thursday this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a statement of work and agreement between Montgomery County and the Iowa Counties Information Technology, or ICIT. The move comes after the county has continued to improve its I.T. situation and looks to hire a new full-time I.T. Director. County Auditor Stephanie Burke laid out the work statement between the two entities.
"ICIT team members will meet with the Board of Supervisors and department representatives throughout the two days of the visit," Burke said. "On the second day, ICIT team members, Montgomery County department heads, and board members, will meet as a group to review the team's impressions and recommendations."
Burke adds the county will post a notice if the Supervisors have a quota during the meeting on the second day.
Supervisors chair Donna Robinson says the representatives sent from the 11-member board will review the hardware situation for Montgomery County. Robinson also clarified that the board has no connection with Solutions Information Technology of Spencer, which provided a proposal to the county back in July.
"They're all county I.T. directors, there are 11 of them listed, two of which are local, one is Tom Williams in Adams and Taylor Counties, and one is Kory Kline in Page County, plus a number of others," Robinson said. "They're going to come on the 16th and 17th, not necessarily all 11 of them, but there will be groups of them coming to do the assessment."
Supervisor Charla Schmid says she and Robinson met the board members at the latest Iowa State Association of Counties meeting and have had Zoom meetings with them.
Robinson says the agreement's primary purpose is to ensure the county will reimburse ICIT the $3,000 assessment fee listed in the work statement.
"It says ICIT will send an invoice of $3,000 to Montgomery County after the delivery of the final report," Robinson said. "So, we just need to approve this statement that we will agree to pay them to come and do their evaluation."
Robinson says representatives from ICIT will be in the county on November 16th and 17th.
In other I.T. business, the supervisors also discussed beginning interviews for the I.T. Director position, with a target date of November 18th to have a member from ICIT involved.