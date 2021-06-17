(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County will no longer share an information technology director with Red Oak after this month.
Meeting in special session Thursday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an information technology agreement with Buoy Tech and Design LLC. Under the agreement, the company will provide IT support to county offices beginning Thursday until a date and time to be determined. Supervisor Mike Olsen read the resolution, spelling out the terms of the agreement.
"The Montgomery County board shall pay Buoy Tech and Design LLC $75 per hour," said Olsen. "Bo Buoy is an independent contractor, and not an employee of Montgomery County. No other consideration or benefits shall be paid to Bo Buoy. Buoy Tech and Design LLC shall furnish a certificate of liability insurance with the county, and confidentiality shall be maintained of all departmental communication, documents, correspondence and computer data basis. Montgomery County shall retain sole ownership of all passwords, codes and vendor information."
The move comes as the county continues to search for a successor to Ryan Ernst, who resigned as the county's IT director earlier this month to accept a position with Midwest Data/FMTC in Stanton. During the meeting, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright asked whether Buoy's services would be shared with the city under the current agreement which expires June 30th.
"With your retaining of Bo at this point," said Wright, "will Bo serve as the city's IT director, as well, until the end of June, since you're still technically under contract with the city of Red Oak. I've been unofficially advised that you do not intend to renew that, as the current contract expires at the end of June."
Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson confirmed that Buoy would only serve the county's offices after the existing agreement with the city expires.
"This is not something that has been discussed and brought up at this point in time," said Robinson. "But, I think, just to follow the legal coverage that we've agreed to, that it will be the route that we will be taking."
Wright expressed disappointment that the county would no longer share an IT director with the city. He says the city felt the relationship with the county worked well. Robinson, however, the county questions whether combining the city's and county's services is prudent.
"We feel like from the standpoint that it may have been overwhelming," she said. "It may have caused us to get to where we were, that things weren't being done--there were too many things to do. From a county's standpoint, we're making this (decision) to try to do what we have to do, so that we don't get into a position where we have many, many, many projects started and not finished."
Robinson, however, says the county is open to sharing opportunities in the future. Board members took no action on an agreement with Solution Information Technology Services, in order to gain more information on costs and other variables.