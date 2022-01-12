(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County has now joined a growing number of Iowa counties as a second amendment sanctuary--barely.
By a 3-2 vote Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution declaring the county as a sanctuary for the U.S. Constitution's second amendment. Montgomery County joins other area counties, including Page, Mills, Adams, Taylor, and Pottawattamie. However, the opposition was apparent among some board members, the public, and other county officials. Assistant County Attorney Bruce Swanson reminded the board that the resolution had zero policy impact but is rather symbolic and political.
"From a legal standpoint it's nothing but a symbolic deal, for that matter why are we picking on the second amendment, why don't you pass a resolution saying that were not going to enforce a law that infringes any of our constitutional rights," Swanson said. "Well the reason you're not is because that would be absurd, it would be useless, it wouldn't mean anything. Congress and our state legislature are making the laws, you know Mike pointed out, these laws are on the book."
Swanson also strongly advised the board to avoid any language in the resolution that could impact the enforcement of current gun laws.
Supervisor Randy Cooper, who voted against the resolution, suggested that the word "sanctuary" gave him some concern. Swanson concurred that the term could be misleading.
"I do find that the word sanctuary puts it on a different level, it's like some sort of protection saying we in Montgomery County we're more protected than somebody that's not, well that's not true, we're all protected by the same federal and state laws," Swanson said. "This board is not sitting here making gun laws; that's not your deferment. You administer the county budget.
"So, from a legal standpoint, I find it a little bit more serious or misleading would be the word, because I don't think we could ever become a sanctuary from anything."
But, some were still in favor of declaring the resolution, including Supervisor Mike Olson. Olson says the resolution isn't about changing gun laws about where and when people can use a weapon but instead defending and standing up for the U.S. Constitution.
"I understand where this is coming from, this is a statement by Montgomery County, our constituents, our citizens that we don't want our Constitution beat on, thrown away, or circumvented," Olson said. "We want these laws to stay in place, they've served us well for 250 years, and I can't believe anybody sitting here would be against the Constitution of the United States."
Supervisor Donna Robinson, the second member voting against the resolution, says she doesn't want to give in to "peer pressure" from the growing number of counties adopting the resolution and finds it unnecessary given its lack of enforceability and symbolism.
"A resolution declaring a county to be a second amendment sanctuary does not negate federal, it changes nothing, it is symbolic, that word has been used several times," Robinson said. "The enforceability of it would be would be an issue and highly questionable. I think our Sheriff and our law enforcement are aware of that, and have stated that."
Robinson called the resolution a result of "partisan politics" and also read an email from a constituent stating, "pondering the adoption of the resolution equates to not caring about the civil rights of the people of the county."
With the board's slim approval, Montgomery County becomes the 34th county in Iowa to adopt the resolution. Fremont County added itself to the list passing a resolution Wednesday morning, making them the 35th.