(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County supervisors have opened American Rescue Plan Act committee meetings to the public.
After hearing concerns from the public in last week's regular meeting, the board has begun efforts to become more transparent on how they are allocating and intend to spend ARP money. County auditor Stephanie Burke says the first meetings of the committee served as an opportunity to dive in and learn as much as possible about the bill.
"Our committee, the first couple meetings, really combed through all of the eligible expenses and the in-eligible expenses, and combed through the entire bill," Burke said. "While we combed through everything we also discussed just to get a better understanding. We're continuing to get information through the U.S. Treasury, ISAC (Iowa Association of Counties), (and) NACO (National Association of Counties)."
Burke said ARP money was sent to both the county and cities with the county receiving a total of $1,926,261 in funding. For the cities, Red Oak received $786,248.84, Villisca received $170,185,02, Stanton received $95,822.21, Elliott received $47,389.52, Grant received $12,368.96, and Coburg received $5,811.92. The ARP bill states 50 percent of that funding was received in May 2021, and the following 50 percent will be dispersed in May 2022.
However, the board did still hear public comment. Barb Nelson, of rural Stanton, says she hopes to see more funding for the main five categories including: support public health response, negative economic impacts, replace public sector revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers, and water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Montgomery County emergency management coordinator and committee member, Brian Hamman said the hope is to soon have an application process for external sources to ask for funding from the ARP committee and also create partnerships with cities to fund certain projects.
"We are going to start seeking out those proposals, but as you saw in the handout, the county is not the only one that received money," Hamman said. "So our stance as the county, is if we do find some of these projects depending on what they are, we want to see partnerships with these communities. I don't feel that the county should fund a project in one town and one town only, I think we need to look at what benefits the county as a whole."
However, Burke says they hope to work with other counties and learn about any processes that might already be in place for external organizations.
"We want to talk to other counties to see what their application process, you know, like I said we studied this whole binder that is full of what's eligible," Burke said. "We just need to see what other counties are doing for the external application process."
Supervisor Charla Schmid and chair Donna Robinson will be attending an ISAC seminar in the coming weeks to learn more about how they could utilize the funding dollars and potentially talk about an application process.
While the committee has already met multiple times allocating a large portion of the funds for 2021, they do hope to meet again following the seminar. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting when it occurs to observe the process and also provide input. An agenda will be provided in advance.