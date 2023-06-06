(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County residents--and others in KMAland--have until the end of this month to apply for a new tax credit aimed at senior citizens.
Montgomery County Assessor Shirley Dalton told the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning it's been "standing room only" in her office, as residents are flocking to the courthouse to apply for a new homestead tax credit. During the 2023 session, the Iowa Legislature approved House File 718. Backed by Governor Kim Reynolds, the bill established the tax credit for senior citizens age 65 and over living in their own homes.
"It's our understanding that it's going to work much like the military tax credit has worked," said Dalton. "It will be $3,250 off of the assessed value before they start figuring in taxes. That will go into effect for the 2023 tax year, which will show up on the taxes in September of '24."
Dalton says the credit increases to $6,500 the following year. Application forms are available in the county assessor's office.
"We're trying to get both husband and wife to sign, if they are both 65," she said. "That way, should something happen to one or the other of them, they don't have to worry about signing up again."
Though the legislature approved the tax credit, all of the funding comes from county coffers--without backfill from state funds. That raises the ire of Supervisors Chair Mike Olson.
"Usually in the past when they do something like this," said Olson, "they would backfill 60, 70, 80% of it. I don't know about 100% of it, but I know that they would backfill some of it. But now, they've decided to quit doing that, too. Is that the third or fourth hit we've taken in the last six months."
Residents have until July 1st to apply for the credit. Anyone with questions should contact the Montgomery County Assessor's Office at 712-623-4171.