(Red Oak) -- With less than three months to go before the November general election, there's growing concerns about the integrity of voting by mail.
At least one KMAland election official is working to allay some of the fears connected to absentee or mail-in voting. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke expects more voters to cast ballots by mail this election, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Burke says she and other southwest Iowa county auditors are working with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office to ensure election security as it pertains to absentee balloting.
"Election security and the verification will remain a priority," said Burke. "The 2020 primary election proved that the state of Iowa is ready for a high volume of absentee ballots. In Montgomery County, 85% absentee ballots were cast in the 2020 primary. That's a huge, that's a record turnout. The Iowa Secretary of State has assured county auditors that they're in constant communications with the local and federal levels in the United State Post Office."
Burke says absentee voters must follow a set procedure.
"Anyone in Iowa wishing to vote absentee, they must submit an absentee ballot request form to their county auditor's office, in order for a ballot to be mailed to them," she said. "In making a request, the voters must provide the required information, including the name, their address, their signature. After the receipt of that request, election officials verify the voter is registered to vote at the address submitted, they're not a felon, or haven't requested a ballot, or submitted a ballot, in another county."
Once the ballots are received, a bipartisan board reviews and counts absentees on Election Day.
"On Election Day, we have a bipartisan special board that removes the ballots from affidavit envelopes," said Burke. "We had over 2,000 absentee ballots (in the June primary). We had the absentee team come in. They came in on Election Day. They were here probably seven hours counting the votes. The results are tabulated that day, and are held until the polls are closed."
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office recently mailed out absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in the state. Burke says request forms are flowing steadily into her office.
"We've had hundreds of absentee request forms that's already been submitted into the Montgomery County Auditor's Office," said Burke. "I think people are concerned. They're concerned about their safety, the poll workers' safety, and it's easy."
October 5th is the date absentee ballots will be mailed out to voters. It's also the first day voters can cast absentee ballots in person at county auditor's offices, if they're concerned about whether their ballot will arrive in the mail in time for the election. Burke adds voters need to send only one request form for an absentee ballot. Anyone with questions should contact Stephanie Burke at 712-623-5127 or your local county auditor's office. You can hear her full interview on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.