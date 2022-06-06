(Red Oak) -- Tuesday's Iowa Primary vote carries extra meaning for one Montgomery County official.
It's expected to be the last election for County Auditor Stephanie Burke, whose resignation is posted on the agenda of the county's board of supervisor's meeting Wednesday morning at 8:30. Also at that meeting, the supervisors are expected to discuss the process for filling Burke's vacancy. Burke declined comment on her pending resignation to KMA News, saying she'll make a full statement Wednesday. In the meantime, Burke is reminding voter to turn their absentee ballots to her office before the polls close Tuesday evening at 8. Burke says 184 ballots were requested--and only 15 have yet to be returned..
"Going back to the last governor's election," said Burke, "this is on target. It's pretty similar. There's really no difference for the absentee voting count. So, those 15 ballots need to be turned into the auditor's office by closing time at the polls, which is 8 o'clock. So, they can just stop in the auditor's office, and drop that ballot off."
Anyone with questions about Tuesday's primary can call the Montgomery County Auditor's Office at 712-623-5127.