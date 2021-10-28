(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County election officials are still hoping for a good turnout for Tuesday's general elections.
That's despite a decreased demand for absentee ballots. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News 63 of the 68 ballots requested by mail had been returned to her office as of Wednesday. Burke says citywide and school board elections often draw few absentee requests than primary, general or presidential elections. But, new state restrictions limited the absentee ballot mailing process for each auditor's office between October 13th-18th.
"I could say that this is on the low end," said Burke. "It could be due to the shorter time limit. There is still time. Just a reminder--you can still come into the auditor's office and vote at the counter. You can vote all the way up to November 1st at 5 o'clock."
Polls are open in Montgomery County and elsewhere Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mailed ballots have until the close of the polls Tuesday night to be returned to the auditor's office. Burke hopes that competitive races in some communities will lure residents to the polls in person on Tuesday.
"There are a few contested races," she said. "There's one in Red Oak, and one in Villisca. There's a couple of school public measures--Griswold school and Red Oak school. So, that should draw some interest. We encourage everyone to get out and vote. With the low turnout, you never know what could happen. So every vote does count."
As with last year's general elections, Burke says COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at each precinct.
"We will do as much PPE protocol as we can," said Burke. "We'll have disposal pens and secrecy sleeves. We'll have counter shields. We'll be sanitizing the area often. We'll do as much as we can. We always have curbside (voting) available. If people wish to vote curbside, it will take a longer process, but that sure is available."
Seven polling places are open in Montgomery County. For more information on precinct locations, contact the Montgomery County Auditor's Office at 712-623-5127.