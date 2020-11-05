(Red Oak) -- Officials in another KMAland county are rejoicing over record-breaking turnout numbers from Tuesday's general election.
Turnout in Montgomery County totaled 72.95%. County Auditor Stephanie Burke reports that 5,353 total votes were cast in the just-concluded election. While almost 3,000 absentee ballots were returned, Burke told the county board of supervisors Thursday morning that the county's precincts were busy all day.
"The polls were just unbelievable," said Burke. "Lines, for example, at the Fair Building, they had 850 people. They (the poll workers) couldn't even eat, it was so busy."
Burke lauded her auditor's employees and the poll workers for their efforts under extraordinary circumstances.
"We had some (poll workers) back out, so we had to have new ones come in," she said. "They had a full week of training. The staff at the auditor's office, they're the front line. They worked overtime, and didn't get lunches. They did an amazing job."
Burke says special precautions were taken on Saturday and Monday--the last two days of absentee voting prior to Tuesday's elections.
"We were out in the parking lot on Saturday and Monday, our staff," said Burke, "dealing with quarantined people, COVID individuals who wanted to vote. We masked up, we put shields on. We had to do every precaution. Our poll workers did the same--I don't know how many that did. Everyone's working together, basically putting our health at risk. But, we have to give our voters an opportunity to vote."
In addition to Burke's staff and poll workers, others serving under "Team Montgomery County" were commended for their assistance with equipment and technical issues at the polls--including County Maintenance Supervisor Dan Wright, and County I-T Manager Ryan Ernst. Burke says others pitched in as well.
"We had a couple of volunteers that night just bringing equipment," she said. "We had Red Oak Police get equipment for us. Brian Hamman (Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator) was amazing, too. He went to Elliott to pick up equipment. We were running out of pens. We had an order of pens that didn't come. Brian Hamman was like, 'I'm going to go to Council Bluffs, and pick up pens for us.' So, he brought a huge box of pens for us, because they're disposable, and you can throw them away."
In comparison, Montgomery County's turnout for the 2018 general election was at 55%. A total of 3,998 votes were cast two years ago, with 1,548 absentee ballots returned.